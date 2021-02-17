Menu
Organizations using the D Language

AdRoll

Marketing Platform
Integral parts of AdRoll's business are built on D.
D is for Data Science

ArabiaWeather

Leading weather services provider in the Arab world
Only D drawback: it's so pleasant that coding in any other language becomes a nuisance.
D TechTalk (Arabic)

AREX

Real-time exchange for B2B credit
D is a superb language for high volume, low latency order matching.
Github   Hiring

Auburn Sounds

Audio processing
Nothing quite matches D's power.
Github   Testimonial

CERERIS

Hardware and Software development
We use D to develop MVC web framework for embedded systems.
Github

Cut Through Recordings

Digital Signal Processing
If you are looking for a powerful language that can support many programming styles, compiles natively, and is blazing fast, then D may be worth checking out.
Github   Testimonial

eBay

One of the world’s largest marketplaces
Large scale data mining tools. Command line tools in D
Github

ecratum

Supplier Management tool for SME
Core applications (Public API, Support app) use D.
Hiring

Emsi

Data-driven modelling
N-dimensional dataset processing, in-memory data manipulation
DConf talk   Github

Facebook

Online social networking service
C Preprocessor warp and more infrastructure tools.
DConf talk

Funatics

MMO Game Developer
D, with its elegance, simplicity and performance, turned out to be the perfect replacement for Node.js
DConf talk

Funkwerk AG

Passenger information systems
We use D to achieve perfect, well-readable code.
DConf talk   Hiring

Infognition

Video processing
D shines from low-level control to high-level abstractions.
Testimonial

JumiaFood

Instant delivery platform
D tremendously helps us to monitor our entire Kubernetes infrastructure.
Github

Magikcraft

Interactive teaching platform
We use D language for microservices and other awesome things!
Github

Mercedes-Benz R&D NA

Automotive Research
D is used for software development tools.
Hiring

Microline

Electrical appliances testing company
D is the preferred choice to develop web apps for our equipments!
Hiring

Netflix

Entertainment company
A modern systems language with a very gentle learning curve. multiple orders of magnitude of performance gain ... seasoned developers leverage an excellent templating engine, compile-time functionalities and lower-level features.
Github   Vectorflow

Putao

Science and technology for kids
Large scale use of D for distributed systems and cloud storage.
Github   Hiring

Remedy Games

Triple-A game development
First Triple-A game Quantum Break with D code.
DConf talk.

SARC

Software and services for ship design, fairing and on-board loading calculations
Translating ca. 500K LoC of ISO 10206 Extended Pascal to D.
DConf talk   Testimonial
Github

Symmetry Investments

Alternative Investment Management
Analytics and investment tools.
Excel-D   Github
Testimonial Hiring

Tamedia

Largest Swiss media company
D is not only a highly productive language, but also a great hiring filter.
Github

ThatNeedle

Natural Language Processing and information retrieval/search
D is used for data processing

Tripaneer.com

Themed vacation websites
Very good ratio of performance to productivity.
Github   Hiring

Underground Rekordz

Music production company
D is the power behind our website and certain products/services
Github   Testimonial

Weka.IO

Software defined storage
Complete distributed storage solution (over 200K LoC).
DConf talk   Hiring

