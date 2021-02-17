Report a bug
If you spot a problem with this page, click here to create a Bugzilla issue.
Improve this page
Quickly fork, edit online, and submit a pull request for this page. Requires a signed-in GitHub account. This works well for small changes. If you'd like to make larger changes you may want to consider using a local clone.
Organizations using the D Language
AdRoll
Marketing Platform
Integral parts of AdRoll's business are built on D.
ArabiaWeather
Leading weather services provider in the Arab world
Only D drawback: it's so pleasant that coding in any other language becomes a nuisance.
AREX
Real-time exchange for B2B credit
Auburn Sounds
Audio processing
Nothing quite matches D's power.
CERERIS
Hardware and Software development
We use D to develop MVC web framework for embedded systems.
Cut Through Recordings
Digital Signal Processing
If you are looking for a powerful language that can support many programming styles, compiles natively, and is blazing fast, then D may be worth checking out.
eBay
One of the world’s largest marketplaces
Large scale data mining tools. Command line tools in D
Emsi
Data-driven modelling
N-dimensional dataset processing, in-memory data manipulation
Online social networking service
Funatics
MMO Game Developer
D, with its elegance, simplicity and performance, turned out to be the perfect replacement for Node.js
Funkwerk AG
Passenger information systems
We use D to achieve perfect, well-readable code.
Infognition
Video processing
D shines from low-level control to high-level abstractions.
JumiaFood
Instant delivery platform
D tremendously helps us to monitor our entire Kubernetes infrastructure.
Magikcraft
Interactive teaching platform
We use D language for microservices and other awesome things!
Mercedes-Benz R&D NA
Automotive Research
D is used for software development tools.
Microline
Electrical appliances testing company
D is the preferred choice to develop web apps for our equipments!
Netflix
Entertainment company
A modern systems language with a very gentle learning curve. multiple orders of magnitude of performance gain ... seasoned developers leverage an excellent templating engine, compile-time functionalities and lower-level features.
Putao
Science and technology for kids
Remedy Games
Triple-A game development
First Triple-A game Quantum Break with D code.
SARC
Software and services for ship design, fairing and on-board loading calculations
Translating ca. 500K LoC of ISO 10206 Extended Pascal to D.
Symmetry Investments
Alternative Investment Management
Analytics and investment tools.
Tamedia
Largest Swiss media company
D is not only a highly productive language, but also a great hiring filter.
ThatNeedle
Natural Language Processing and information retrieval/search
D is used for data processing
Tripaneer.com
Themed vacation websites
Underground Rekordz
Music production company
D is the power behind our website and certain products/services
Weka.IO
Software defined storage
Complete distributed storage solution (over 200K LoC).
Is your organization missing from this page? Please create an issue or open a pull request.
Copyright © 1999-2021 by the D Language Foundation | Page generated by Ddoc on Wed Feb 17 17:39:41 2021